Chemical leak at Sydney hotel causes panic

Sydney, Sep 19 (IANS) A chemical leak at a luxury hotel here in Australia on Wednesday caused six persons to be rushed to hospital while 24 others were treated at the scene, a hospital official said.

Despite the initial panic, he confirmed that everyone who was treated was stable.

The guests at the Pullman Sydney Hyde Park Hotel were treated for “eye irritation and breathing problems” New South Wales State Ambulance spokesperson told Xinhua new agency.

Four fire trucks and 16 fire-fighters responded to the incident on level 20, 21 and 22 of the building at around 9 a.m. after a strong odour was detected. “It happened on the pool level area,” the spokesperson explained.

“Someone was doing some kind of work on the pool and apparently there was a mixture of chemicals that did not mix well together. Somehow the fumes have escaped and gone through the building,” he added.

The combination of chemicals, reported to be a mixture of chlorine and hydrochloric acid, then made their way into the ventilation system.

–IANS

