Chennai-based developer’s app wins Apple design award

San Jose (California), June 6 (IANS) A Chennai-based developer has won a design award for his app “Calzy 3” here at the Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018.

Developed by Raja Vijayaraman, “Calzy 3” is a highly customisable calculator that uses iOS technologies to offer features like Multitasking, Face ID and Touch ID.

“This helps privately viewed saved history and bookmarks, Drag & Drop to share results in other apps, iMessage integration, Spotlight search for bookmarked results, iCloud Sync and Handoff, to help you perform day-to-day mathematical calculations in a more elegant way,” Apple said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“Today people across 150+ countries use my apps and I just received an Apple Design Award. Thanks to Apple’s @AppStore and huge shout out to Apple community for being passionate, inspiring and helpful,” Vijayaraman tweeted on Wednesday.

“When I started this journey five years back, I had no contacts, zero experience selling software, no college degree on programming and UI/UX designing.

“The only assets I had was — an understandable family and a friend, a MacBook Pro, an iPhone and some passion to do apps,” he added.

“Calzy 3” helps people perform day-to-day mathematical calculation in an elegant way.

One of its novel features is “Memory Area”, where you can store multiple numerical values and reuse it across multiple calculating sessions with a simple drag and drop interaction.

Along with calculation history, it has a unique bookmarking feature where you can save any of your calculation with date and title for your future reference.

“Calzy 3” can spell out the calculation result in English and 65 other languages.

“The Apple Design Awards have been launchpad for developers who have made beloved apps on the App Store, like Procreate, Zova, djay Pro and Monument Valley, and we know these winners will continue that tradition,” said Ron Okamoto, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations.

The Apple Design Awards recognise the creative artistry and technical achievements of developers who reflect the best in design, innovation and technology on Apple platforms.

This year’s award winners include developers from across the globe, including Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, India, Netherlands, Turkey and the US.

–IANS

na/gb/in