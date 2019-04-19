Chennai opt to bowl against Mumbai (Toss)

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings stand-in skipper Suresh Raina won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

Chennai has made three changes in their team as MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis have been replaced by Mitchell Santner, Dhruv Shorey and Murali Vijay. On the other hand, Evin Lewis and Anukul Roy, who is making his IPL debut, came in for Ben Cutting and Mayank Markande in the Mumbai playing eleven.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Murli Vijay, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Shorey, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

–IANS

kk/bg