Chennaiyin beat Bengaluru to claim 2nd ISL crown

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC claimed their second Indian Super League (ISL) title with a convincing 3-2 win over hot favourites Bengaluru FC in the final here on Saturday.

Mailson Alves (17th, 45th minutes) headed in off corners to give Chennaiyin the lead after Sunil Chhetri (6th minute) had put the hosts in the lead.

Raphael Augusto drilled in the third goal in the second period. Nicolas Fedor got Bengaluru’s second goal in second half added time to ensure an axious last few minutes for the away fans.

–IANS

