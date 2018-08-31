Chennaiyin FC participate in CSR initiative with MIFA

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 3 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC participated in a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative with the Malaysian Indian Football Association (MIFA) here.

As part of the initiative, a few players and coaching staff from CFC visited two schools – Vivekananda Tamil School and Fletcher Tamil School, and helped conduct football clinics at both venues.

CFC Head Coach John Gregory along with players Francisco Fernandes and Sinivasan Pandiyan visited Fletcher Tamil School after Assistant Coach Syed Sabir Pasha accompanied by Inigo Calderon, Karanjit Singh and Dhanpal Ganesh had visited Vivekananda Tamil School on Sunday.

After addressing the kids present, the CFC coaches and players were joined by MIFA representatives and players in conducting a football clinic at both the schools. They spent a considerable amount of time with the kids, advising them on their technique and skill. They taught them some basic drills and exercises in training.

Chennaiyin FC will take on MIFA in their second pre-season friendly on Tuesday, September 4 at 6:30 PM IST (9 PM Malaysia Time) at the Majlis Perbandaran Petaling Jaya Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia. Their first pre-season outing against the Malaysia FA U19s on August 29 ended 0-0.

–IANS

