Chennithala asks Pranab to cancel visit to RSS HQ

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (IANS) Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was a former parliament colleague of former President Pranab Mukherjee, on Wednesday requested him to refrain from visiting the RSS headquarters on June 7.

“I am writing this letter to request you to refrain from visiting the RSS meeting on June 7. I am extremely sorry to say that the decision of yours to attend the function organised by a communal outfit has come as a rude shock to the secular minds in this country. Their vision of creating a Hindu Rashtra is in sharp contrast to the Congress ideology and secularism,” he said in a letter.

“Being one of the tallest leaders in the Indian National Congress, your decision has invited unparalled disgruntlement in the rank and file of the Congress party. As a person who has served as the first citizen of the country and the greatest ambassador of secularism, I request you to reconsider your decision to attend the RSS meet on June 7th,” added Chennithala, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

