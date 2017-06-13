Chennithala demands probe into allegations of links with former Nagaland cop

Thiruvananthapuram, June 13 (IANS) Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking for a CBI probe into the alleged links between former Additional SP of Nagaland M.K.R. Pillai and his business interests with a “former state Congress Minister from Alappuzha”.

Chennithala was the only Minister from Alappuzha district in the previous Oommen Chandy government.

In his letter, Chennithala said that following media reports of unaccounted wealth seized from Sree Valsam group by the IT department and the “baseless allegations” made by a CPI leader in Alappuzha, linking Congress-led UDF leaders with it, the best way is to launch a CBI probe or a probe by any state agency.

“The act by the CPI leader from Alappuzha is an attempt to cover up their links and put the blame on the Congress-led UDF. This issue has now become a widely discussed topic in the media and hence the people have the right to know the truth. So we demand a quick action form your side to initiate steps for a probe,” said Chennithala’s letter that was released here on Tuesday by his office.

Since June 8, the IT sleuths have stumbled upon the alleged huge unaccounted wealth of Pillai which was uncovered in raids across four states and 30 locations in the country.

The IT department had confirmed about the raids and had told IANS that it will take a while before a report by them will be filed.

The IT department has taken statements from Pillai and a few of his close family members, besides people with whom he had association in Nagaland as part of the probe.

Pillai, who hails from Pandalam in central Travancore, started his career as a constable in Nagaland police in the 70s and retired as Additional SP. Since then he has been working as a consultant with the same employer.

He came under the IT scanner post-demonetisation after he disclosed his wealth .

According to speculation, Pillai’s assets which are alleged to be linked to the Sree Valsam group in Kerala is in excess of Rs 1,000 crore.

–IANS

sg/rn