Cheryl Burke takes break from social media

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) American model and TV host Cheryl Burke says she is taking a break from social media to deal with “personal things”.

The “Dancing With the Stars” participant announced to her Instagram and Twitter followers that she won’t be posting for the immediate future, reports eonline.com.

“I’m dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media,” Burke wrote.

“Thanks for understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday,” she added.

–IANS

nv/rb