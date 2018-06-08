Cheryl to spill beans on rocky relationship with Payne

London, June 10 (IANS) Singer Cheryl Tweedy is set to get personal on her rocky relationship with singer Liam Payne as part of her ­musical comeback.

The former Girls Aloud star has been in the recording studio with up-and-coming singer Raye.

Raye, 20, revealed Cheryl is getting personal on her fifth studio album, reports mirror.co.uk.

She said: “We’ve gone proper ­personal and unveiled some layers. She was really open and I think she’s got her head on straight. She wanted a young up-and-coming writer to help her put her ­perspective out there and into a song. The music is really good.

“I think she’s got something really exciting coming up.”

Earlier this year, sources close to Cheryl revealed she and former One Direction singer Payne had hit a rocky patch.

The couple have a one-year-old son called Bear.

