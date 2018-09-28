Chess Olympiad: India defeats Netherlands and Peru

Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) Indian open and women’s team on Thursday won their matches against the Netherlands and Peru, respectively, in the 10th round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad at Georgia.

Both Indian teams won the round with identical 3-1 score.

Playing with black pieces, India’s P. Harikrishna drew with Anish Giri in a 60-move game.

The third board saw B. Adhiban defeating Loek Van Wely in 66 moves, while Sasikiran won against Jorden Van Foreest in 59 moves.

In a marathon game that lasted 140 moves, Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi drew with Erwin L’Ami on the second board.

The Indian open team captain and coach rested former World Champion V. Anand while retaining K. Sasikiran on the fourth board.

In the women’s section, while India suffered a surprise setback on the top board with Koneru Humpy losing to lower rated Deysi T. Corri, the other three players saved the day with their wins.

Humpy had a better position till the 33rd move and the fateful move of taking her rook to the seventh rank. The move turned the tables with the Peruvian winning the Humpy’s queen with a mate threat and there was no looking back for Corri.

On the second board, Harika Dronavalli comfortably won against Paula Elizab Paredes Bustamante, while on the third board, Tania Sachdev won against Flor De Maria Zarate Oyague.

The fourth board saw Padmini Rout routing Peruvian Ann Chumpitaz in 28 moves.

