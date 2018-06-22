Chhattisgarh: Fake notes of Rs 7.37 lakh seized, 4 held

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh), June 28 (IANS) Police seized counterfeit currency notes totalling Rs 737,500 from Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday and arrested four persons.

Gautam Kumar, 28, Krishna Kumar, 23, Chamru Patel, 40, and Manmohan Das, 19 were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh, the four were moving around in a Maruti van without any registration number in Pirda area.

As the police intercepted and searched the vehicle, they found fake currency notes in denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to printing and circulating fake currency notes, Singh said, adding that they would get Rs 20,000 for circulating fake notes of Rs 1 lakh face value.

