Chhattisgarh Governor on life support

Raipur, Aug 14 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon was put on life support here early on Tuesday after his health condition turned critical, hospital sources said.

Tandon was admitted to the Raipur Medical College late on Monday. Earlier that day he had attended the dress rehearsal of the Independence Day parade. However, by evening he complained he was not feeling well.

On Tuesday, Tandon was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition became critical.

–IANS

