Raipur, Aug 21 (IANS) The electoral roll for Chhattisgarh was published on Tuesday, placing the total number of voters at 1,81,79,435 ahead of assembly polls.

Subrata Sahu, Chief Electoral Officer of the state, said there are 914,699 male, 90,32,505 women and 831 third gender voters in the state.

This year, 66,509 people had requested for change of name, he added.

–IANS

