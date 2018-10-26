Chhattisgarh Police will foil Maoist threats during elections

Raipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Hours after Maoists killed two policemen and a Doordarshan cameraman, Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday said it won’t allow the rebels to disrupt the coming Assembly elections.

“Over 2,000 extra police personnel have been deputed in five districts where the first round of polling will take place in the first phase. The police personnel coming from outside to provide assistance are being trained to deal with Maoists,” Special Director General of Police D.M. Awasthi told the media.

“All Inspectors General and Deputy Inspectors General are determined not to let any disruption during the polls,” he added.

He said the police had been successful in locating several land mines and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in search operations.

Awasthi said all police personnel had been told to use lease number of vehicles during operations to escape IED blasts — an old and effective method used by the Maoists to attack security personnel.

“All police personnel have been asked to go on foot during their operations,” he said.

DD cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu lost his life along with Constable Mangal Ram and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh in a Maoist ambush in Dantewada district on Tuesday morning.

–IANS

rak/vsc