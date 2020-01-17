Chhattisgarh tableau to showcase folk life at R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh tableau will showcase the artistic beauty of the state’s folk life during the Republic Day parade on January 26, the state government said on Wednesday.

“The tableau will summarize the broad horizon of Chhattisgarh’s folk life and the art forms of tribal society. The art form ranges from ornaments to idols to things used in day to day life,” a state government official said.

The front portion of the tableau will consist of an idol of ‘Nandi’ – ridden by Lord Shiva – made of bell metal. This is the best sample of Dhokra art.

The embellished idol will not only showcase the spiritual side of folk life but will also depict the tribals’ love for living creatures. The traditions of dance and music will also be displayed near it.

The middle portion will show a tribal girl adorned with traditional ornaments dreaming about her future.

The rear part will depict a storage space for paddy beautifully adorned with Dhokra art. Nearby, boat sailors made of wrought iron and depicting the continuous flow of happiness and eternity of life will be showcased.

“Tribal folk dancers performing Gaur Dance which is special traditional dance of Maria’ Tribe, could be seen along both sides of the tableau,” said the officer adding that over 43 per cent of the total area of Chhattisgarh is covered with forest.

He explained that even today, tribal traditions of the state are present in their originality. These traditions include traditional art through which the local beliefs, values and presumptions are expressed in a more explicit way.

“Artifacts made by tribal artists not only show cultural history of their area but also reflect various stages of cultural development of the entire Indian society,” the officer added.

