Chhattisgarh to go to polls in 2 phases on November 12, 20

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced two-phase poll dates for the 90 seats of the Chhattisgarh Assembly on November 12 and November 20.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat said: “In the first phase, 18 constituencies of the southern part of the state, which are Naxal affected areas, the elections would be held on November 12.

“Voting for the rest of the 72 Assembly constituencies would take place on November 20.”

He said that for the first phase, notification would be issued on October 16, while the last date for nominations would be October 23.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on October 24 and the last date for the withdrawal of the nominations was October 26.

The notification for the elections in the rest of the 72 constituencies in the second phase would be issued on October 26, while the last day for nominations would be November 2.

He said that the scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on November 3 and the final date for the withdrawal of the nominations was November 5.

The results will be declared on December 12.

