Chicago Cubs ban fan for racist gesture

Chicago, May 9 (IANS) The Chicago Cubs, an American professional baseball team, on Thursday banned a fan till further notice for making an alleged racist gesture at Wrigley Field here.

“After a review of last night’s broadcast footage, we concluded this individual’s actions violated the guest code of conduct,” a Cubs statement was quoted as saying by BBC.

“As a result, after repeated attempts to reach this individual by phone, we sent a letter to the individual notifying him of our findings and our decision that, effective immediately, he will not be permitted on the grounds of Wrigley Field or other ticketed areas indefinitely.”

During Chicago’s 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, former Cubs player Doug Glanville, who is black, was working as an on-field reporter when a fan was seen making a gesture behind Glanville’s back.

The Cubs concluded the gesture was racist in nature.

Though the fan’s face was not shown on camera, the Cubs were able to track down the man in question.

