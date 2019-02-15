Chicago police dismiss reports that Smollett attack was staged

Chicago, Feb 15 (IANS) Chicago police has pushed back on media reports that said the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was a hoax and say the reports are “unconfirmed by case detectives”.

According to the local media, the attack against Smollett was staged, but Chicago Police found the reports “unconfirmed by case detectives”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Last month, Smollet had reported that he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi on Thursday issued a statement which read: “Media reports about the ‘Empire’ star incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives.

“Superintendent Eddie Johnson has contacted ABC 7 Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate.”

Following such reports, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment released a joint statement denying rumours that Smollett’s place on “Empire” was in jeopardy.

“The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off of ‘Empire’ is patently ridiculous. He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him,” the statement read.

