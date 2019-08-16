Chidamabarm sent to CBI custody till August 26

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) A special CBI court on Thursday sent former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, who was arrested on Wednesday evening in the INX Media case, to CBI’s custody till August 26.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar announced the order after reserving it for some time following the hearing where Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation, and senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Chidambaram.

–IANS

vd