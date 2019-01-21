Chidambaram calls announcement to fill vacant railway posts another ‘jumla’

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Calling the Centre’s announcement of employing over four lakh people in Railways “another jumla”, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday said the Railway Ministry has “suddenly” woken up to posts lying vacant for nearly five years.

“Railways leave 2,82,976 posts vacant for nearly five years and suddenly wake up to say we will fill them in three months! Another jumla!” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

“The story is the same across many departments of the government. Vacant posts on one side, unemployed youth on the other,” he added.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had on Wednesday said that the Railways would employ over four lakh people by 2021. He also said that recruitment for 2.3 lakh vacant posts will be completed in the next two years.

–IANS

vv/in