Chidambaram missing, CBI pastes notice on his gate

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) With senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram continuing to remain missing after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest in the INX Media case, the CBI late on Tuesday night pasted a notice on his gate asking him to appear before the investigation officer “within two hours”.

Earlier, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday arrived at his Jor Bagh residence one after the other, but could not meet him as he was not at home.

The CBI team reached Chidambaram’s residence around 6.30 p.m. and left 10 minutes later. The ED team then arrived at the senior Congress leader’s residence at around 7.30 p.m.

Both teams left the premises after confirming that Chidambaram was not present at the address.

Later, a CBI team returned to his residence and pasted a notice on the gate asking Chidambaram to appear before R. Parthasarthy, CBI Deputy SP, who is probing the case, to record his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC.

Chidambaram is likely to seek protection from arrest from the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.

The ED is probing the money laundering case which it lodged in 2018.

