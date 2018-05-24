Chidambaram skips investigation in INX Media case

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday skipped the CBI investigation into the INX Media corruption case after the Delhi High court granted him interim protection from arrest, the probe agency said.

Citing the High Court order, Chidambaram’s lawyer Arun Natarajan told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through an application that his client would not join investigation into the case while court is proceeding with the case.

The response comes in the wake of CBI summons issued to the senior Congress leader on Wednesday asking him to appear before the investigators on Thursday at the agency’s headquarters at south Delhi’s Lodhi Road area to join investigation in the case.

“Chidambaram did not join investigation in INX Media case today (Thursday). We will take the next course of actions against him after further directions from the department,” a CBI official said.

The CBI is now planning to reissue summons against Chidambaram in the case while the time is yet to be decided, he said.

Chidambaram’s move comes after the Delhi High Court on Thursday granted him interim protection from arrest in the INX Media case directing the CBI not to take any coercive action against him till July 3, the next date of hearing.

The CBI on May 15 last year filed an FIR in the case accusing Chidambaram, his son Karti and others for their involvement in irregularities committed in giving INX Media the clearance to receive Rs 305 crore in foreign investment.

The CBI had on February 28 arrested Karti in the case accusing him of taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister in the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Later, he was granted bail.

The CBI initially alleged that Karti had received Rs 10 lakh as bribe for facilitating the FIPB clearance.

The figure was, however, revised later to about $1 million or Rs 6.5 crore at the current exchange rate.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the case.

–IANS

