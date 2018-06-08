Chidambaram slams ‘anti-farmer’ Shivraj government

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday slammed the “anti-farmer” Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh as two more farmers died standing in queues at the mandis.

He also said bulk of the farmers don’t get minimum support price (MSP) and that is why they are driven to commit suicide.

“Indian Express has a story of two farmers dying and two farmers waiting for 6 days to get their grain weighed at a mandi in MP. Speaks volumes about the anti-farmer government,” he said in tweets.

“The bulk of the farmers don’t get the MSP. That problem has not been fixed. Now you know why many farmers are driven to commit suicide”.

The heading of the story is – “No. 234 in the mandi queue: A story of a father and a son in line for six days.”

–IANS

sid/vd