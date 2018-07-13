Chidambaram victim of Modi government’s vendetta: Congress

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) As the CBI on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case, the Congress said the senior party leader is “a victim of vendetta” of the Narendra Modi government.

“The kind of vendetta that Modi government unleashes every day is extremely unfortunate and one of the victims of that vendetta has been former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“Modiji is blind in his rage against Congress leadership,” he added.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the government is misusing its power and authority as well as the agencies.

“This is first time that we are seeing this thing happening in the country. There are multiple agencies registering the case for the same alleged offence.

“The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) registers one case, then there is constant harassment, interrogation, bail, then the ED (Enforcement Directorate) comes with the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) method and then the Revenue Intelligence moves in,” said Sharma.

