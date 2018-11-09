Chidi’s brace gifts Neroca first win in I-League

Srinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) Felix Chidis brace helped Neroca FC to taste their first win of the I-League as they defeated Real Kashmir FC 2-0 at the TRC Turf Stadium here on Sunday.

Chidi deservingly was also adjudged the Hero of the Match.

The first half began with visitors Neroca FC pressing hard, but the game soon shifted gears as the hosts Real Kashmir FC came back with continuous barrage of attacks.

The high tempo from Real Kashmir coupled with long balls saw the hosts having many opportunities to score but the lack of a finishing touch was something that haunted them all through.

The closest that Real Kashmir came to scoring was in the 15th minute when a corner kick landed beautifully in front of Krizo for a header that unfortunately hit the inside of the post and moved out to be easily cleared by the Neroca defenders.

But in the 28th minute, a fine cross from Neroca’s Ashok Singh from the left landed right in front of Felix Chidi who made no mistakes in putting his foot forward to help the ball slide into the goal without any worry ensuring that Neroca FC draw the first blood in the high paced first half of the game.

The game thereafter saw Neroca FC shifting gears. The first 45 minutes of the game came to an end with the scoreboard reading 1-0 in favour of Neroca FC.

The second half began with Real Kashmir again on the attack but Neroca defended stoutly.

In the 63rd minute, Real Kashmir made an impressive attempt to score but Krizo’s shot again hit the post to be collected comfortably by Mauro.

Neroca FC doubled their lead in the 74th minute when another defensive lapse by Real Kashmir saw Felix Chidi make no mistakes in earning his second goal of the day.

Neroca FC now with one win, two draws and one loss has five points and is placed fourth while Real Kashmir FC is now placed sixth in the I-League point’s table.

