Chief Justice recommends Justice Gogoi as successor

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday sent a letter to the Centre recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.

Following the principle of seniority, Chief Justice Misra picked Justice Gogoi, the senior-most judge of the top court after him.

As per convention, the outgoing Chief Justice sends the recommendation for his successor 30 days before he is to demit office so that the Chief Justice-designate is named well in time.

If the recommendation is cleared by the Central government, Justice Gogoi will be administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 3.

