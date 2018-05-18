Chief Secretary assault case: Police question Kejriwal for 3 hours

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Friday questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs and sought to know from him about the sequence of events that took place on February 19, said a senior police officer.

The police also sought to know from him whether the assault on Prakash was pre-planned, he said.

Chief Minister may again be questioned and if needed it will also question Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as Kejriwal did not give “satisfactory answers”, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Singh told the media after about three-hour-long questioning.

Reacting to his questioning, Kejriwal hit out at the Union government and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behind the move.

On February 20, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was assaulted by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence. The two, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, were arrested and later released on bail.

The Chief Minister alleged that the cases against the AAP were “fake and politically motivated”.

Singh said that Kejriwal did not give satisfactory answers to some of the questions, adding that Kejriwal was questioned in the room in which the Chief Secretary was allegedly assaulted. “He was evasive of some questions.”

The Additional DCP said that the whole process has been videograhped, but added that as per law, a copy of the recording could not be given to the Chief Minister.

He also said that there were two advocates with Kejriwal during his questioning.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said in a written statement after the questioning that the BJP was letting loose Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Police after the AAP, to stop the good work being done by the AAP government in Delhi.

“For the first time in the history of India, a Chief Minister was questioned for fake cases and a raid was conducted by police. There is only one reason behind it — to disturb us and to defame us,” the statement said.

The Chief Minister’s interrogation began around 5 p.m at his residence on Flagstaff Road of north Delhi and went on till 8.15 p.m.

A police officer who was present at the time of the questioning told IANS said that over 100 questions were asked by the Delhi Police.

Singh entered Kejriwal’s residence with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Civil Lines Police Station, and four Inspector-rank officers, a police official said.

Over a dozen policemen were deployed outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

–IANS

sp-nkh/bns/nir