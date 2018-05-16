Chief Secretary assault case: Police questioning Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Friday visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal residence to question him in a case over alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs.

The Chief Minister’s interrogation began around 5 p.m at his residence here, a police official told IANS.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Singh entered Kejriwal’s house with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Civil Lines Police Station, and four Inspector-rank officers.

Also, there were around six to seven advocates of the Chief Minister inside the room where interrogation was taking place, the official added.

The entire interrogation, the official said, was being videographed by the police.

Over a dozen policemen were deployed outside the house.

On February 20, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was assaulted by two Aam Aadmi Party (AP) MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence. The two, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, were later arrested.

–IANS

sp-mg/nir