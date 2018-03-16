Chiellini withdraws from Italy squad due to thigh injury

Rome, March 19 (IANS) Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini on Monday left the Italian national camp after reporting a niggling right thigh injury which he suffered playing for Juventus against Spal in a Serie A match on Saturday.

Chiellini, 33, will return to Turin for treatment with Juventus, according to a statement from the Italian football federation FIGC.

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna had earlier been called up as back-up for Chiellini in the squad that will play friendly matches against Argentina and England.

Luigi Di Biagio-coached Italy are set to play Argentina at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on March 23 and will face England at the Wembley Stadium in London four days later.

Juventus will hope Cheillini to regain full fitness before their crunch Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on April 3.

