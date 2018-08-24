Child critically injured in Bengal violence

Kolkata, Aug 30 (IANS) A three-year-old child was critically injured in West Bengal’s Malda district as violent political clashes over the formation of Panchayat boards continued on Thursday.

According to Trinamool Congress supporters, Putul Mondal, who was elected as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) panchayat member, had supported the Trinamool Congress nominees during the panchayat board formation earlier this week.

They alleged that BJP activists attacked her house at Manikchak to seek revenge. Her family members escaped, except for the child who sustained a bullet injury in his head.

“The child, Mrinal Modal, was admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. Investigation is on whether it was a political clash or not,” an officer of Manikchak police station said.

BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha, however, alleged the violence was started by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“We neither have arms, nor are we involved in any kind of violence. One candidate was abducted and forced to vote for Trinammol,” Sinha said

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, on the other hand, alleged that the CPI(M), the BJP and the Congress had joined hands to indulge in violence during boards’ formation.

“These political parties have been sent to political oblivion by the people. Now, they have resorted to violence. Their politics of killing and violence will not yield any results,” he said.

Three persons were killed and at least 15 injured in armed clashes between groups allegedly belonging to the TMC and the Communist Party of India-Marxist in North 24 Parganas district’s Amdanga block late on Tuesday night.

–IANS

bdc/tsb