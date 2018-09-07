Child shot during panchayat violence brought to Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) A three-year-old child from West Bengal’s Malda district, who was shot in the head during a clash over panchayat board formation last month, was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday.

Mrinal Mondal was shot on August 30 during an armed clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in the area.

His mother Pitul Mondal won a seat on the panchayat board in Manikchak on a BJP ticket but later decided to move to the TMC.

“He has been admitted to the children’s ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital here. His injury is critical. We have conducted a CT scan and kept him under observation,” a doctor at the hospital said.

The child’s father said: “The surgeon who initially operated his wounds said his condition is improving. However, he needs to undergo some surgeries. He asked us to take him to Kolkata where better treatment infrastructure is available.”

