Children are magical things: Eddie Redmayne

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne says his wife and children bring magic in his life.

Asked about magical moments in his life, Redmayne said: “It is cliche. It is (with) my wife and children.”

Redmayne is married to Hannah Bagshawe. They have a daughter and a son.

“Children are magical things. The fact that somehow they come out in the world robust …That’s a thing which I can’t get my head around,” the actor said.

The actor will be back as magizoologist Newt Scamander in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”. It is the second part of the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the “Harry Potter” films. The Warner Bros Pictures project will open in India on November 16.

The first part “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” came out in 2016.

He says it is “amazing” to come back to the characters.

“It is why actors love doing plays because if you do one play and you screw it up, you can go back and fix it. In films, you can’t do that. But what is lovely about this is that we get to jump back into it.”

The film also features Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Claudia Kim, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, William Nadylam and Brontis Jodorowsky. It will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

–IANS

sug/dc/bg