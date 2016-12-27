Chile to compete in inaugural China Cup

Santiago, Dec 27 (IANS) Chile’s national football team has confirmed its participation in the first-ever China Cup in January.

A friendly tournament that has met with the approval of world soccer body FIFA, the China Cup is being organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Chinese Football Association (AFC), reports Xinhua news agency.

Two-time Copa America champions Chile, European Championship dark horse Iceland, Croatia and host China will compete in the January 10-15 event at the Guangxi Sports Center in the southern Chinese city of Nanning.

“Our goal is to win the first China Cup and demonstrate why our national team is the champion of Copa America,” Arturo Salah, president of Chile’s National Association of Professional Football said on Monday.

