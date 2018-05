Santiago, May 11 (IANS) Chile and Romania will meet in an international friendly this month as both seek competition after failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The match will be played in the Austrian city of Hartberg on May 31, the Chilean football federation (ANFP) said on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chile will then confront Serbia on June 4 and Poland on June 8 in fixtures previously announced by ANFP.

–IANS

