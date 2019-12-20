Chilean midfielder Valdivia completes Monarcas move

Mexico City, Jan 4 (IANS) Chile international midfielder Jorge Valdivia has joined Mexico’s Monarcas Morelia on a free transfer after parting ways with Colo Colo.

The Liga MX club confirmed the signing on social media late on Friday but did not reveal details of the transfer or the length of Valdivia’s contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

“A Chile international, Copa America champion, World Cup player…There is a new Magician in the city,” Monarcas said in reference to the playmaker’s nickname.

Valdivia made 55 appearances for Colo Colo from 2017 to 2019, having also represented the club in 2005 and 2006.

Capped 78 times for Chile, the 36-year-old is expected to make his debut for Monarcas in their 2020 season opener against Toluca on January 10.

–IANS

kk/bg