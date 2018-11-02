Chile’s Union Española parts ways with manager Palermo

Santiago, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Española said on Sunday that it fired Argentine manager Martin Palermo, who joined the Chilean club in 2016, due to the team’s poor results.

Palermo had said recently that he would not seek a new deal with the club but hoped to finish out the year and have his squad qualify for an international tournament, reports Efe news.

The situation, however, unravelled on Saturday when Union Española tied Everton 2-2 at home, making it harder for the squad to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s club competition.

With two weeks left to play in the Chilean tournament, Union Española is sitting in eighth place, 15 points behind the leader.

The 44-year-old Palermo, a former professional football player, joined Union Española in May 2016 after coaching stints with Argentina’s Godoy Cruz and Arsenal.

–IANS

kk/bg