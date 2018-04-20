Chill this summer with mango treats

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) With the mango season on, stir up a khatta panna, make taco or try making a pudding using mango recipes.

Chef Gautam Mehrishi, host of “Hello Summer” on Living Foodz, and Shikha Nath, Culinary Director at Copper Chimney, have listed a few recipes:

Mango Fish Tacos

Ingredients

Peeled mango 1

Fish fillet 1

Salt as required

Ginger powder ½ tsp

Garlic powder ½ tsp

Black pepper powder 1 tsp

Refined flour 5-6 tbsp

Sugar ½ tsp

Tequila 1-1½ tbsp

Lemon juice 2 tbsp

Fruit beer 1-1½ cup

Sliced mango 1

Olive oil 2 tsp

Finely chopped capsicum ½ cup

Finely chopped onion 1

Mango pulp 4 tsp

Cream cheese 2 tsp

Finely chopped cabbage ½ cabbage

Finely chopped lettuce leaf 1

Buckwheat tacos 3

Mint leaves For garnish

Method:

Chop mango and place in a plate. Take a Fish fillet and cut it in slices. Sprinkle pinch of salt, ginger powder, garlic powder and black pepper powder to marinate the fish.

To make the batter, in a bowl, add refined flour, black pepper powder, sugar, tequila, lemon juice, fruit beer and whisk it well.

Now beat the fish slices. Cut peeled mango into slices and then place the slices on each fish slice and roll the fish. In a hot pan, add olive oil, coat the fish with the batter and then fry it in the pan on a low flame until golden brown.

To make dip, in another bowl, add finely chopped capsicum, pinch of ginger powder, pinch of garlic powder, lemon juice, oil, sugar, salt, chopped mango, cream cheese and mix it well.

Now chop ½ Cabbage and 1 Lettuce leaf and mix them together.

For presentation:

Take three buckwheat tacos. Take out the fish rolls from the pan and cut them into half. Spread the taco dip on each taco, place chopped cabbage and lettuce leaves over it, add fish rolls on the tacos and place them in a taco plate. Garnish it with mint leaves and serve it with dip.

Mango Fish Tacos are ready to serve.

-*-

Mango Chia Pudding

Ingredients

Chia seeds 1

Soy milk 2 ½ cup

Melon seeds ½ cup

Pistachio 1 cup

Peeled mango 1

Mango seed 1

Coffee powder ¼ tsp

Dark chocolate 200 gm

Dry ice cubes 1 cup

Fresh mint leaves For garnish

Method:

Take chia seeds cooked in soy milk. In a hot pan, add melon seeds, 1 cup pistachio, lightly roast the mixture.

In the same pan, add soy milk. Then peel a mango, add the mango kernel in the pan and dice the remaining mango. Add coffee powder in pudding and cook on low flame.

For presentation:

Add Mango cubes in serving glass and pour the chia seed mixture on it. Grate dark chocolate and transfer in the pan and grate some extra chocolate to use it as topping.

Let the pudding mixture cool for some time after it is cooked. Keep dry ice cubes ready.

Now take out the pudding mixture in a bowl and add ½ cup dry ice and whisk well. Pour the pudding mixture in the glass and add a layer of grated dark chocolate. Add fresh mint leaves. Add another layer of grated dark chocolate and pudding mixture.

Garnish with grated dark chocolate, mango slices and mint leaves.

Mango Chia Pudding is ready to serve.

-*-

Khatta Panna

This vodka -based cocktail is infused with fresh Indian Basil and the tart yet sweet flavours of raw mango.

Ingredients:

Vodka 60 ml

Crushed raw mango juice 60 ml

Lime juice 15 ml

Put all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour into a glass over crushed ice.

Garnish with a slit chilli, salt and pepper.

