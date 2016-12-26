China announces cyber security strategy

Beijing, Dec 27 (IANS) China’s top Internet regulator released a cyberspace security strategy on Tuesday, officials said.

The Chinese government will push for a peaceful, secure, open, cooperative and orderly cyberspace, according to the 15-page strategy released by the Cyberspace Administration of China, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government will firmly safeguard cyberspace sovereignty and national security, protect key information infrastructure and crack down on cyber terror and crimes, according to the strategy.

The governance mechanism will be improved and international cooperation enhanced for cyberspace security and development, the strategy added.

–IANS

ksk