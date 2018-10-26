China coal mine accident toll reaches 13

Beijing, Oct 28 (IANS) The death toll in a coal mine accident in China’s Shandong province increased to 13 while eight miners still remain trapped, authorities said on Sunday.

The 74-metre-deep tunnel is blocked by a falling coal seam at both ends, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rescuers have cleared 42 metres of the tunnel as of 6 a.m. on Sunday and were working on the remaining 32 meters from both ends, the authorities said.

The accident occurred at Longyun Coal Mining Co. Ltd. in Yuncheng county on October 20.

A total of 22 people were trapped in the tunnel after coal fell at both ends from the rock burst. Only one miner has been rescued so far.

Rock burst accidents are often caused by fractures in rocks due to mining.

–IANS

ksk