China condoles loss of lives in India

Beijing, May 4 (IANS) China on Friday expressed grief over the death of nearly 100 people in dust storms and lightning strikes in India.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “We express out deepest sympathy and sincerest condolences to the large number of casualties and loss of property in the storms in India. We mourn the victims and hope the injured recover soon.”

A combination of weather systems emanating from hilly states and either side of the sea, East and West, resulted in the intense thundershowers and dust storms in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh late on Wednesday, leaving nearly 100 people dead.

