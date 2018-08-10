China condoles Vajpayee’s death

Beijing, Aug 17 (IANS) China on Friday expressed its condolences on the death of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and called him an “outstanding Indian statesman” for his contribution to the Sino-Indian ties.

“Vajpayee was an outstanding Indian statesman and made outstanding contribution to the Sino-Indian ties,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“China expresses its deep condolences to the Indian government and its people,” it said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a condolence message to the Indian leaders.

Vajpayee, 93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Thursday following a prolonged illness.

–IANS

gsh/soni/nir