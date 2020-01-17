China confirms 830 cases of new coronavirus pneumonia

Beijing, Jan 24 (IANS) Chinese health authorities on Friday said that 830 cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) were confirmed in 29 provincial-level regions in the country.

Among them, 34 had been cured and discharged from hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported citing the National Health Commission as saying.

A total of 1,072 suspected cases have been reported in 20 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

The pneumonia has so far claimed 25 lives — 24 in Hubei province and one in Hebei.

As of Thursday midnight, two cases were confirmed in Hong Kong, two in Macao and one in Taiwan.

Overseas, three cases had been confirmed in Thailand, with two of them already cured.

One patient was cured in Japan, while South Korea, the US and Singapore have confirmed one case each, with two in Vietnam.

A total of 9,507 close contacts have been traced, the Commission said, adding that among them, 8,420 were under medical observation while 1,087 others have been discharged.

–IANS

ksk/