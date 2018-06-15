China ‘disappointed’ as US exits UN human rights body

Beijing, June 20 (IANS) China is disappointed over the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of the country from the UN Human Rights Council.

“Authorized and created by the UN General Assembly, the Human Rights Council is an important platform for different parties to enhance dialogue, cooperation, mutual learning and joint promotion of human rights. All parties attach great importance to the council,” ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

“China advocates and commits itself to safeguarding multilateralism and supports the Human Rights Council and other mechanisms to work together for the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide, he said.

Geng also said that Beijing will “continue to work with other parties and make contributions to the sound development of international human rights through constructive dialogue and collaboration”.

–IANS

soni/