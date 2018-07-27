China, EU to jointly promote multilateralism, free trade

Singapore, Aug 3 (IANS) China and the EU agreed here on Friday to join hands to promote multilateralism and support free trade.

The agreement came as Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Federica Mogherini, the high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Council on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Foreign Ministers’ meeting and related meetings, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang said the leaders of China and EU held successful talks in Beijing not long ago and the two sides reached consensus on safeguarding the rule-based multilateral trade system and resisting trade protectionism as well as unilateralism.

For her part, Mogherini said EU and China were long-term friends and that the EU treated Beijing as a major and key strategic partner and will not adopt any policy against it.

The EU stands with China in promoting multilateralism and supporting free trade, Mogherini said, adding that it is willing to enhance strategic communication and cooperation with Beijing.

During their meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue.

