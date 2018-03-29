China-France satellite launch in September

Beijing, March 31 (IANS) An ocean-observing satellite developed by China and France will be launched in September, according to China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT).

The China-France Oceanography Satellite will be launched aboard a Long March 2C rocket, Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellite will monitor ocean-surface wind and waves and the data will be shared by scientists from both the countries.

It will also facilitate the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the CALT said.

