China, Japan hold diplomatic consultation, security dialogue

Beijing, Feb 2 (IANS) China and Japan have held a regular diplomatic consultation and a security dialogue here.

During the activities attended by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and visiting Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori, the two sides agreed that 2019 is a vital year for China-Japan relations to move toward a higher level, Xinhua reported.

The two countries should grasp the opportunity and implement the consensus reached by their leaders that China and Japan are cooperation partners rather than a threat to each other, and that they should support each other in peaceful development, according to a press release issued after the consultation on Friday.

The two sides agreed to plan and prepare for high-level exchanges, make solid progress in trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and properly handle major, sensitive issues.

During the security dialogue, the two sides stressed that they share important responsibilities for safeguarding regional and global peace and stability, and that they should stick to the path of peaceful development.

Both sides agreed to step up dialogue, manage differences, build up trust and strive for a constructive relationship in security.

