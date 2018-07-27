China launches high-resolution Earth observation satellite

Beijing, July 31 (IANS) China on Tuesday launched Gaofen-11, an optical remote sensing satellite, as part of its high-resolution Earth observation project. It will aid in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Gaofen-11 satellite was launched on a Long March 4B rocket at 11 a.m. from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern Shanxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the 282nd flight mission by a Long March carrier rocket.

The satellite can be used for land survey, urban planning, road network design, agriculture, and disaster relief. Its data will also be used for the Belt and Road Initiative.

–IANS

in/