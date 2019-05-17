China-Myanmar media forum held in Yangon

Yangon, May 22 (IANS) The China-Myanmar media forum, held on Tuesday in Myanmar’s Yangon, focused on the Belt and Road Initiative and relations between China and Myanmar.

It is pleased to witness the bilateral friendship becomes deeper and media persons from both countries should be praised for their efforts for being a bridge between two countries’ people for the promotion of the development of cooperation between China and Myanmar, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang told the event.

Monywa Aung Shin, Editor-in-Chief of D-wave journal, pledged to continue efforts for the further cooperation between Myanmar and China on the Belt and Road Initiative and on implementation of China-Myanmar economic corridor, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Asked upon bilateral cooperation, Hong Liang said efforts to work together for the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries are being carried out, not just for short-term, but for long-term development in the countries.

–IANS

rs