China opposes US unilateral sanctions against Chinese firm

Beijing, Oct 31 (IANS) China’s Commerce Ministry late on Tuesday expressed opposition to the US imposition of unilateral sanctions against a Chinese firm, urging the country to immediately stop its wrong practice.

The statement was made after the US Department of Commerce on Monday decided to restrict exports to China’s Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Company by adding it to the “Entity List”, reports Xinhua news agency.

China opposes the US acts of generalising the concept of national security and abusing export control measures, and opposes the US acts of imposing unilateral sanctions and interfering in enterprises’ normal international trade and cooperation, a spokesperson of the ministry said.

China urges the US side to take measures and immediately stop the wrong practice, facilitate and promote normal international trade and cooperation between companies of the two countries and protect their legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

–IANS

vc