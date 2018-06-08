China, Pakistan to produce movie on trade cooperation

Beijing, June 15 (IANS) Filmmakers from China and Pakistan have announced that they will jointly produce a movie on international trade cooperation.

The movie named “The Journey” will schowcase stories of Chinese businesses participating in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in response to the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang Haiping, director of the scriptwriting committee of the China Television Artists Association, said on Thursday.

“The intimate friendship of the people from the two countries will be highlighted in the movie,” Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying in the first Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) film festival in Qingdao, Shandong Province.

Wang, also the film’s scriptwriter, said it will be based on real life stories.

Chinese and Pakistani parties will cooperate in scriptwriting, shooting, post-production, and screening of the movie, according to Wang.

Shooting is expected to start in early 2019.

As a major cultural exchange activity following the recent SCO summit in Qingdao, a five-day SCO film festival has attracted films produced in the past two years by 12 countries, including 23 vying for the film awards and 55 slated for screening.

